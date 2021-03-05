Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,132,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,334,671 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.79% of Barrick Gold worth $321,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOLD. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.4% in the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 100.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 59,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GOLD traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $19.35. 723,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,653,270. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.81 and a 200 day moving average of $23.73. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $31.22. The company has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.06.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

