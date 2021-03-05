Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,061,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,138,145 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.13% of Dropbox worth $378,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the third quarter valued at about $58,473,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 11.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,227,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,551,000 after buying an additional 1,716,070 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 652.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,014,000 after buying an additional 1,485,339 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the third quarter valued at about $28,024,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 4,942.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,113,000 after buying an additional 1,285,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $40,023.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $205,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,578 shares of company stock worth $980,542. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DBX traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.57. 256,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,057,744. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.14. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 121.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

