Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,523,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995,180 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.90% of General Mills worth $324,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in General Mills by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 162,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in General Mills by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in General Mills by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 85,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GIS traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.72. 115,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,687,834. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.73 and its 200 day moving average is $59.54. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.