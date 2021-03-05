Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,532,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742,565 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.91% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $284,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,536,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,588 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,634,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,894,000 after acquiring an additional 497,046 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,667,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,411,000 after acquiring an additional 474,197 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,117,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,853,000 after acquiring an additional 94,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,939,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,290,000 after acquiring an additional 32,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.63.

Shares of NYSE EDU traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.64. The company had a trading volume of 7,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,416. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.99 and its 200-day moving average is $167.34. The stock has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.57 and a beta of 0.95. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.01 and a 52 week high of $199.74.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.