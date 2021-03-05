Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 593,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 545,800 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up about 0.9% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.12% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $822,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 18.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 733.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 106.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,827.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Argus boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,503.48.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $85.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,265.57. The company had a trading volume of 11,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,473.89 and a 200 day moving average of $1,346.97. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.00 and a 52-week high of $1,564.91.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total value of $8,719,900.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $14,305,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,032 shares of company stock worth $67,350,824 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

