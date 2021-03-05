Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $242.31 Million Stock Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,594,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,361,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $242,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 224.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,611,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,135,000 after acquiring an additional 30,188,573 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at about $281,888,000. Natixis bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at about $88,857,000. Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at about $39,436,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,848,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251,510 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TME traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.95. 295,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,236,511. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $29.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.77.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TME. Macquarie cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.70.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

