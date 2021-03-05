Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $351.62 Million Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,956,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 423,413 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.84% of National Grid worth $351,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

NGG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

NGG stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.36. 4,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,601. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.71. The company has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $44.29 and a twelve month high of $68.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

