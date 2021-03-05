Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $371.37 Million Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 373,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,617 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.05% of The Boston Beer worth $371,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,400.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,045.46.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $936.38, for a total transaction of $9,363,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total transaction of $259,678.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,983 shares of company stock worth $31,111,634 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

SAM stock traded up $9.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,040.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,690. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $290.02 and a twelve month high of $1,236.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,032.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $957.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.63 and a beta of 0.76.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

