Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $427.56 Million Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,508,635 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 4,342,299 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.25% of eBay worth $427,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in eBay by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBAY traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.90. 191,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,289,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $64.85.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total value of $45,746.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,777.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,083 shares of company stock valued at $757,805. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EBAY. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.20.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

