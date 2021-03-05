Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $649.61 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,062,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,408,228 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 0.7% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.34% of AbbVie worth $649,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1,124.7% in the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 34,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after buying an additional 31,560 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 268,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,800,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. South State CORP. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 42,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after buying an additional 9,226 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,261,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,295,000 after buying an additional 1,246,737 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 203,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,719,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.45. The stock had a trading volume of 118,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,505,065. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $113.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.41.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,981,046.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 223,357 shares of company stock valued at $24,167,117. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.