Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $845.14 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,575,930 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,631,002 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for 0.9% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.38% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $845,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirova grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 180 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total transaction of $315,433.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,069,051.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $414,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,718,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,514 shares of company stock worth $1,172,012 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.50. The stock had a trading volume of 29,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,414. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.19 and its 200 day moving average is $236.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $197.47 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08. The stock has a market cap of $54.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $247.00 to $267.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.68.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

