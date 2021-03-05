Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $946.04 Million Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,229,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,254,630 shares during the quarter. Monster Beverage accounts for about 1.0% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.94% of Monster Beverage worth $946,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 8.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,721,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,308,000 after purchasing an additional 501,598 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Monster Beverage by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,720,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,107,000 after purchasing an additional 279,500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Monster Beverage by 502.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,710 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,048,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,282,000 after purchasing an additional 27,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,973,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,261,000 after purchasing an additional 26,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Monster Beverage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Monster Beverage to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

NASDAQ MNST traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.24. 15,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,153,990. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.48. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $95.11. The firm has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

