Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,388,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,859,325 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications comprises 0.9% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.84% of Zoom Video Communications worth $805,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.87, for a total value of $28,187,965.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,285 shares in the company, valued at $71,245,522.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,284 shares of company stock worth $59,679,622. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZM traded down $22.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $320.16. 163,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,029,842. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $413.15. The firm has a market cap of $91.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 439.86, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.88 and a 1-year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZM shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.04.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.