Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 1,614,800 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,811,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,614,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.19% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $235,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 11,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.79.

Shares of WFC traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,084,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,611,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.89. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $40.01. The company has a market capitalization of $151.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.