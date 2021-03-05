Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 188,407 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,542,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,407 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada makes up about 0.8% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.90% of Franco-Nevada worth $694,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNV. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $732,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 526.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FNV shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.36.

FNV traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.81. 51,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.56 and a 200 day moving average of $132.94. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $77.18 and a 12-month high of $166.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

