Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 215,839 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 651,600 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,839 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Netflix worth $352,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.62.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $11.45 on Friday, reaching $499.84. 183,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,199,113. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $290.25 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.47, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $542.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $514.07.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.