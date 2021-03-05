Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 35,800 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,948 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $336,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,302,309,000 after buying an additional 112,807 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,045,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,463,950,000 after buying an additional 119,613 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,772,374,000 after buying an additional 59,412 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Alphabet by 653.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,442,000 after buying an additional 1,953,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,670,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,927,657,000 after buying an additional 88,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $3.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,037.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,970.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,727.91. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Truist raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

