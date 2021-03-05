Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,341,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 264,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 8.04% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $244,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 61,140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CORT traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.21. 19,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,584. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.04. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $31.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.09.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $85.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gary Charles Robb sold 112,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $3,163,462.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,166.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $143,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,489 shares of company stock worth $5,045,103 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CORT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.