Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,846,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,914 shares during the quarter. Herbalife Nutrition accounts for about 0.6% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 8.24% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $521,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,228,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter worth about $210,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HLF. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.17.

HLF stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,578. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.21. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.13). Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 103.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David Pezzullo sold 38,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,109,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 12,486,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $600,000,013.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,667,304 shares of company stock valued at $609,855,725. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.