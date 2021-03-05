Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,993,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 263,323 shares during the quarter. Abiomed makes up approximately 0.7% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.41% of Abiomed worth $646,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Abiomed by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,127,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,338,089,000 after buying an additional 181,751 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,041,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $986,159,000 after purchasing an additional 96,574 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,494,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $414,195,000 after purchasing an additional 30,501 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 809,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $262,600,000 after purchasing an additional 78,839 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 653,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $211,987,000 after purchasing an additional 10,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

ABMD traded down $11.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $284.39. 4,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,523. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $331.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.10. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $387.40. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 64.97, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $231.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Abiomed’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Abiomed news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total value of $2,117,245.72. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total value of $1,605,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,156 shares of company stock worth $5,552,246 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABMD. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abiomed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.00.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

