Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,102,203 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,540,484 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,102,203 shares during the period. Fortinet comprises 0.6% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.18% of Fortinet worth $525,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 32.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Fortinet by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $6,749,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,061,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,896,142.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total transaction of $1,716,987.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,995.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,976 shares of company stock valued at $14,170,350 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Pritchard Capital cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.87.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.86. The company had a trading volume of 33,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,656. The company has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.87. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.20 and a 1-year high of $174.79.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

