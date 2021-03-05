Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 14,816,157 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,480,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,816,157 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 1.2% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.82% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $1,146,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 29.2% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 11,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 122.6% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 59,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 32,877 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.8% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $59.50. 485,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,068,795. The stock has a market cap of $133.31 billion, a PE ratio of -539.41, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.28 and a 200-day moving average of $69.36. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $45.76 and a fifty-two week high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

A number of research firms have commented on BMY. Societe Generale upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Gabelli downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.