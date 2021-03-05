Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,552,794 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,345,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,552,794 shares during the period. Atlassian accounts for 1.1% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.29% of Atlassian worth $1,016,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 231.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,778,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,947 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 238.0% during the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,696,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,281 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Atlassian by 60.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,816,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,186,000 after purchasing an additional 681,744 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,703,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,045,000 after purchasing an additional 384,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 5.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,000,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,859,000 after purchasing an additional 321,134 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEAM traded down $4.63 on Friday, reaching $220.81. The company had a trading volume of 39,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,014. The company has a fifty day moving average of $239.37 and a 200-day moving average of $212.12. The company has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.49, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $110.01 and a one year high of $262.40.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Atlassian’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TEAM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.94.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

