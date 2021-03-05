Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,923,475 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,758,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,923,475 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.21% of Novartis worth $449,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Novartis during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Shares of Novartis stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.58. 29,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,122,790. The stock has a market cap of $189.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.92. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.3784 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Novartis’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

