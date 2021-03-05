Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,981,912 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,798,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,981,912 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.08% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $497,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on HZNP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.90.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 5,909 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.64, for a total transaction of $411,502.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,414,618.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 1,099 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $100,921.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,494,642.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 363,662 shares of company stock worth $28,227,857. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.16. 30,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,088,477. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.99. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $96.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

