Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 235,900 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,099,050 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 235,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.56% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $511,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $869,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,982 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,823 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,112,000 after purchasing an additional 663,824 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 808,725 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,316,000 after purchasing an additional 306,546 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,170,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3,559.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,853 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,507,000 after purchasing an additional 160,348 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JAZZ stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.63. The stock had a trading volume of 8,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,055. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $86.88 and a 12-month high of $178.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $665.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

JAZZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $177.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.79.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $1,287,979.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,767,379.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $235,185.00. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

