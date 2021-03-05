Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 2,509,224 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,982,976 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,509,224 shares during the period. Vodafone Group comprises 0.7% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Vodafone Group worth $609,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 126,172 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 281.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,996,070 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $53,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949,637 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 75,865 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 20,391 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group during the third quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.45. The company had a trading volume of 287,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,957. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.03. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $18.87.

A number of research analysts have commented on VOD shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

