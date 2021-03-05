Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 252,200 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,315,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.14% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $273,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,458,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,214,000 after purchasing an additional 439,944 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,847,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,747,000 after purchasing an additional 173,328 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,604,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,048,000 after purchasing an additional 24,462 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,019,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 987,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,203,000 after purchasing an additional 107,980 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.42.

NASDAQ TTWO traded down $4.78 on Friday, hitting $169.25. The stock had a trading volume of 34,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,438. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $214.91. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.60 and a 200-day moving average of $180.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

