Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 3,208,126 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,805,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,208,126 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.60% of Newmont worth $287,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,366,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,177,879,000 after buying an additional 1,007,401 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,277,287,000 after buying an additional 2,105,656 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 14,192,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $849,980,000 after buying an additional 1,046,651 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,998,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,181,000 after buying an additional 72,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,652,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,764,000 after buying an additional 67,871 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.95. 285,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,901,433. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.08 and its 200 day moving average is $61.89. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Fundamental Research cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $83,446.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,219,473.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,015,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,747 shares of company stock worth $2,240,929 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

