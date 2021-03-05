Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 329,966 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,066,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329,966 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.48% of CrowdStrike worth $225,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 319.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Grace Capital bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $678,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 216.8% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 47,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after acquiring an additional 32,522 shares in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRWD has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.40.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $1,585,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total transaction of $4,996,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 957,522 shares of company stock valued at $192,831,780 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $20.35 on Friday, reaching $172.64. The company had a trading volume of 192,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,725,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of -376.01 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $251.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.89 and its 200 day moving average is $170.58.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

