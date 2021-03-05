Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 4,480,873 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,647,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,480,873 shares during the quarter. The Kroger makes up about 0.9% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.24% of The Kroger worth $782,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 17.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 78,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 29,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

KR stock traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $35.06. 345,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,071,529. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.68 and a 200-day moving average of $33.21. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The firm has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.04.

In other news, Director Ronald Sargent bought 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.65 per share, with a total value of $101,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 116,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,687,858. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $63,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,307 shares of company stock worth $1,803,193 in the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

