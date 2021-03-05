Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 4,529,530 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,146,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,529,530 shares during the period. Pinduoduo comprises 1.4% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.64% of Pinduoduo worth $1,269,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 123,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,975,000 after buying an additional 48,871 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 659,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,904,000 after buying an additional 11,957 shares during the last quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund acquired a new position in Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,031,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 179.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 856,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,106,000 after buying an additional 164,151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD traded down $7.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.58. The stock had a trading volume of 303,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,099,729. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $184.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.06 and a beta of 1.60. Pinduoduo Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $212.60.

PDD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinduoduo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.84.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

