Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 52,000 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,000 shares during the quarter. Cable One accounts for 0.6% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.86% of Cable One worth $517,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cable One by 2,068.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cable One by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Cable One by 201.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cable One by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Cable One by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,803,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cable One alerts:

Shares of CABO stock traded down $12.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,757.99. The stock had a trading volume of 142 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,867. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,031.39 and a 12-month high of $2,326.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,012.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,960.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 29.90%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,930.00.

In other Cable One news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,110.50, for a total value of $56,983.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,769. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.