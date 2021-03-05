Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 595,072 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,381,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595,072 shares during the period. The Hershey makes up about 0.6% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.62% of The Hershey worth $515,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in The Hershey by 50.8% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,635,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,420,000 after purchasing an additional 550,580 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,630,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,339,000 after acquiring an additional 78,338 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,285,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,822,000 after acquiring an additional 26,876 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,073,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,599,000 after acquiring an additional 42,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 34.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 883,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,647,000 after acquiring an additional 225,379 shares in the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSY stock traded up $4.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.32. The stock had a trading volume of 8,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,999. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.56. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $109.88 and a fifty-two week high of $160.36.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.60.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $377,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,808,652.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,906. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

