Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 6,296,757 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,363,574 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,296,757 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.05% of Kinross Gold worth $281,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after buying an additional 435,736 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 312,760 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 157,927 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 162.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 28,970 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 17,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Shares of KGC stock remained flat at $$6.45 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 428,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,835,484. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $10.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.79.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CSFB set a $10.50 target price on Kinross Gold and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “focus list” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.