Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 643,539 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,113,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 643,539 shares during the period. Alexion Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 0.7% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.88% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $642,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kellner Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,234,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 381,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,619,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALXN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.47. The company had a trading volume of 66,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.67 and a 1 year high of $162.60. The company has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.69.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total value of $3,795,208.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,930,757.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.28.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

