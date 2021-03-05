Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 850,002 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 58.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 850,002 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Align Technology worth $317,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALGN. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. QS Investors LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $321,000. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total transaction of $3,211,458.54. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total transaction of $1,530,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.07.

NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $11.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $508.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,838. The firm has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.88 and a fifty-two week high of $634.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $571.28 and its 200-day moving average is $455.96.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

