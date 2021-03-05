Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 926,268 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,002,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 926,268 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.33% of Allison Transmission worth $258,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at $981,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 759,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,737,000 after acquiring an additional 75,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $252,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.27. 21,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.86. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.56.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

ALSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on Allison Transmission from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

