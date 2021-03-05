Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 982,959 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,682,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 982,959 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.99% of Exelixis worth $435,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Exelixis during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 43.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

In other news, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $439,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,321.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 469,097 shares of company stock worth $10,223,372 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXEL traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $21.25. The stock had a trading volume of 22,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,107. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.85. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.44 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

