Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,018,836 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 154,138 shares during the quarter. F5 Networks makes up about 0.6% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.90% of F5 Networks worth $531,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,911,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $602,946,000 after buying an additional 148,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,175,684 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $389,879,000 after buying an additional 42,131 shares during the period. Swedbank grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,399,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $245,888,000 after buying an additional 316,694 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in F5 Networks by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,103,313 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $194,117,000 after purchasing an additional 218,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in F5 Networks by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,294 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $122,925,000 after purchasing an additional 365,844 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.57, for a total value of $50,261.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,921.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.81, for a total transaction of $224,653.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,920,606.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,236 shares of company stock worth $3,412,638 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

FFIV traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.99. 5,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,883. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.83 and its 200 day moving average is $159.78. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.78 and a 52 week high of $213.80.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on FFIV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America raised shares of F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Colliers Securities increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.11.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.