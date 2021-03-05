Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,100,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,794 shares during the quarter. Molina Healthcare makes up about 0.7% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.23% of Molina Healthcare worth $659,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOH. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 423,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,925,000 after purchasing an additional 236,896 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,500,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,718,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,489,000 after buying an additional 131,558 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1,478.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,271,000 after buying an additional 124,200 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $183,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MOH traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $210.88. 1,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,990. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.11 and its 200 day moving average is $204.28. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.85 and a 52 week high of $246.72.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MOH shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.50.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.