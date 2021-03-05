Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Director Sells $314,325.00 in Stock

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Director John Foy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $314,325.00.

John Foy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Renasant alerts:

On Tuesday, February 16th, John Foy sold 6,619 shares of Renasant stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $259,133.85.

NASDAQ:RNST traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.08. The company had a trading volume of 333,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,929. Renasant Co. has a 1 year low of $18.22 and a 1 year high of $42.31. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.38 and a 200 day moving average of $31.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 12.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 365.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 13,378 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in Renasant by 60.0% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Renasant during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 4.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.