Render Token (RNDR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $18,816.00

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. In the last seven days, Render Token has traded up 27.9% against the dollar. One Render Token token can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000581 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Render Token has a market cap of $40.15 million and approximately $18,816.00 worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Render Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00056092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.32 or 0.00752027 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00025277 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00031377 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00059363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00042468 BTC.

Render Token Profile

RNDR is a token. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 506,824,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,906,247 tokens. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com

Render Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Render Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Render Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.