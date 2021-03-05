renDOGE 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $109,275.00 (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 5th. During the last week, renDOGE has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One renDOGE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0499 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges. renDOGE has a market cap of $153,827.53 and $109,275.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $228.58 or 0.00465839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00069052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00077014 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000659 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00082279 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00050842 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.24 or 0.00459021 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

Buying and Selling renDOGE

