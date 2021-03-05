Rent-A-Center (RCII) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ: RCII) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/4/2021 – Rent-A-Center had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $65.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Rent-A-Center was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rent-A-Center’s shares outpaced the industry in the past three months. Continuous expansion of technology with strength in its resilient model and focus on innovation has been aiding performance. Although the company’s earnings missed estimates in fourth-quarter 2020, both the top and bottom lines improved on a year-over-year basis. In fact, revenue increased at all the company’s segments. Same-store sales were robust in the fourth quarter. Management also issued an upbeat earnings and sales guidance for 2021. Rent-A-Center is on track integrating Acima’s capabilities to craft a premier fintech platform across the traditional and virtual lease-to-own (“LTO”) segments. Notably, this acquisition is expected to be roughly 30% accretive to adjusted earnings per share in 2021, with additional accretion in 2022.”

2/26/2021 – Rent-A-Center had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $65.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Rent-A-Center had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $60.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Rent-A-Center had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $58.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

RCII stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $60.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.68.

Get Rent-A-Center Inc alerts:

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 35.08%. Equities analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CMO Ann L. Davids sold 12,000 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 19,972 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $1,079,886.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,422 shares of company stock worth $2,007,780 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 10,488 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 384.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 15,554 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,296,000 after acquiring an additional 35,905 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.