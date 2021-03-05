Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RTOKY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded Rentokil Initial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rentokil Initial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of Rentokil Initial stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $34.06. The stock had a trading volume of 44,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,605. Rentokil Initial has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $37.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 0.84.

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

