Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ RPTX traded down $4.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.42. The company had a trading volume of 201,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,371. Repare Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $46.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.11 and a 200-day moving average of $31.71.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Repare Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

In other news, EVP Michael Zinda sold 17,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $603,658.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,148.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold 117,212 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,634 in the last quarter.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

