Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) rose 9.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.47 and last traded at $35.31. Approximately 723,890 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 361,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.30.

REPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Replimune Group from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Replimune Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Replimune Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Replimune Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 19.47 and a quick ratio of 19.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.50 and a 200-day moving average of $37.07.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). Research analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Replimune Group news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $1,089,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 927,904 shares in the company, valued at $33,701,473.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 11,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $511,609.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 730,885 shares of company stock worth $31,121,619 over the last three months. 50.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REPL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 516.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,625,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,170,000 after buying an additional 2,199,530 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Replimune Group in the third quarter worth about $22,719,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,681,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,176,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,019,000 after purchasing an additional 667,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 9,787.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,248,000 after purchasing an additional 369,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

