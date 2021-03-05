Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Shares Up 6%

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) shares shot up 6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.73 and last traded at $3.71. 557,468 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 543,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on KRMD. Zacks Investment Research raised Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut Repro Med Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Repro Med Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Get Repro Med Systems alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.84. The company has a market cap of $163.03 million, a PE ratio of -371.00 and a beta of 0.30.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko purchased 10,000 shares of Repro Med Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $119,170. 39.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRMD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repro Med Systems by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Repro Med Systems by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repro Med Systems by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 202,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 63,013 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repro Med Systems by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 179,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 59,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Repro Med Systems by 254.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 119,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Repro Med Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repro Med Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.