Request (REQ) Price Reaches $0.0751

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. Request has a market cap of $75.07 million and $892,688.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request coin can currently be purchased for $0.0751 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Request has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00056449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $353.26 or 0.00745970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008665 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00026436 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00031566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00060445 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00043053 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,912,165 coins. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . Request’s official website is request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

